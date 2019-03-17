The Mets reassigned Espinosa to minor-league camp Sunday.

Espinosa was a non-roster invitee in camp after signing a minor-league deal with the Mets in February, and his chances to make the Opening Day roster were always slim given the team's infield acquisitions this offseason. The 31-year-old didn't help himself this spring as he went 2-for-30 with one home run.

More News
Our Latest Stories