Mets' Danny Espinosa: Signs MiLB deal with Mets
Espinosa signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.
Espinosa had stints with the Blue Jays, Dodgers and Phillies in 2018 but spent the entirety of the year with their Triple-A affiliates. The 31-year-old bounced around three teams in 2017 as well, slashing .173/.245/.278 in 295 major-league plate appearances. Espinosa should provide organizational infield depth given the revamping of the Mets' infield this offseason.
