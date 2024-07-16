The Mets activated Peterson from the paternity list Monday.
Peterson was away from the club for its final series of the first half against the Rockies, but he'll be back on the roster for the start of the second half Friday in Miami. The Mets have not revealed their post-break rotation plans yet, so it's not clear when Peterson's first start of the second half will occur.
