Peterson allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings in Friday's Game 2 win against the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

Peterson was relatively effective in his first start since dealing with shoulder inflammation, but he allowed a rally in the third inning. As a result, he had to settle for the no-decision. The southpaw now carries a 3.51 ERA over 25.2 innings in his first five starts this season and should be available going forward. His next start should come at home Thursday against the Yankees.