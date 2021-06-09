Peterson (1-5) took the loss Tuesday at Baltimore after giving up four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and a walk over 2.2 innings.

The left-hander delivered a scoreless opening frame but ended up requiring 69 pitches to record only eight total outs. The 25-year-old recorded only a single out in his previous start, and he's now failed to cover four frames in four of 11 starts this season. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, manager Luis Rojas said Peterson will remain in the rotation for at least one more turn despite his recent struggles, and that start tentatively lines up for early next week against the Cubs.