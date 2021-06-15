Peterson (2-5) picked up the win Monday, allowing one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings in a 5-2 victory over the Cubs. He struck out three.

The southpaw threw 43 of 73 pitches for strikes as he put together his fifth quality start of the season. Peterson had coughed up nine runs in only three innings over his last two outings however, and he'll need to find some consistency before he'll be anything more than a DFS dart throw. He'll carry a 5.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB through 53 innings on the season into his next start.