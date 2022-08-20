Peterson was added as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Phillies, allowing him to start in the nightcap, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Peterson has been quite effective for the Mets this season, striking out 27.2 percent of opposing batters en route to a 3.30 ERA in 14 starts and four relief appearances. He hasn't been needed in the rotation since Jacob deGrom returned from a shoulder injury, but he remains the top name the Mets will turn to whenever they need a spot start.