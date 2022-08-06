Peterson was called up by the Mets on Saturday to start the first game of a doubleheader against Atlanta, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Peterson has made 13 starts and four relief appearances for the Mets this season and has largely been an effective pitcher. Career highs in strikeout rate (27.5 percent) and groundball rate (53.8 percent) have helped offset a poor 11.2 percent walk rate, leading to a 3.54 ERA. The Mets likely won't need him to remain in the rotation after his Saturday spot, but it's possible he retreats to the bullpen rather than the minors.