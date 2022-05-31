Peterson didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 13-5 win over the Nationals, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out one.

Despite massive run support, Peterson wasn't efficient enough to quality for a win, getting the hook after tossing only 44 of 88 pitches for strikes and loading the bases with two outs in the fifth inning. Injuries to the likes of Max Scherzer (oblique) and Tylor Megill (biceps) should keep the southpaw in the Mets' rotation for now. but Peterson's 5.17 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB through three starts and 15.2 innings in May don't make him a priority waiver add.