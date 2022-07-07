Peterson didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-3 extra-inning win over the Reds, giving up three runs on four hits and five walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The strikeouts helped salvage some fantasy value for the southpaw, but Peterson struggled to find the plate consistently, tossing only 51 of 93 pitches for strikes. He was on the hook for his second loss of the year until the Mets rallied in the ninth inning. New York will get Chris Bassitt (COVID-19) back this weekend, but Trevor Williams is the more likely pitcher to get bumped from the rotation despite this poor outing from Peterson, who still sports a 3.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 67:27 K:BB through 62 big-league innings this season.