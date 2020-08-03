Peterson (1-1) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Braves.

Peterson was relatively effective in his second MLB start, but the Mets were unable to generate any offensive production, resulting in a loss for the southpaw. Despite Sunday's decision, Peterson has held his own over his first taste of major-league action, posting a 3.86 ERA and 11:3 K:BB over 11.2 innings to begin the year. His next start should come at home Saturday against the Marlins.