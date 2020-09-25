Peterson (6-2) allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four over seven innings in a win over the Nationals on Thursday.

His strikeout total fell back down after his 10-K gem against Atlanta last weekend, but Peterson was effective even without a lot of swing-and-miss, and he can hold his head high heading into the offseason after posting a 2.00 ERA in his final three outings. The lefty has been a bright spot for the Mets this season and should have the inside track on a rotation spot heading into spring training. Overall, Peterson turned in a 3.44 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 40:24 K:BB in 49.2 innings.