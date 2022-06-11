Peterson (3-0) picked up the win in Friday's victory over the Angels, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over 2.2 relief innings. He struck out three.

Entering the game in the fourth inning after Tylor Megill hit his pitch limit in his return from a biceps strain, Peterson inherited a 4-2 lead and made sure the Angels couldn't tie things up. The southpaw appears headed for a long relief role or even a return to Triple-A Syracuse now that the Mets' rotation is beginning to get healthier, despite a solid 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 32:18 K:BB over 36 big-league innings this season.