Peterson is a likely beneficiary if big-league teams are allowed to use expanded rosters to accommodate a shortened or compacted schedule, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports.

Proposals have been floated that would see a 29-man roster in MLB for at least the first month of a shortened season. In that scenario, Peterson -- who was often referred to as the Mets' "seventh starter" in camp by manager Luis Rojas, before Noah Syndergaard (elbow) was lost for the season -- would be the logical candidate to join the big-league squad and provide extra rotation depth. The 24-year-old southpaw was a first-round pick in 2017 and posted a strong 122:37 K:BB over 116 innings at Double-A last year.