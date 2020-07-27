Peterson could be added to the 30-man roster in order to make a spot start or serve as a bulk reliever Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The Mets' pitching depth is already being tested, as Rick Porcello's short outing Sunday forced Corey Oswalt to throw over 70 pitches in relief and took him out of the picture for Tuesday's start. Peterson and Erasmo Ramirez -- or perhaps even both of them -- are the most likely candidates to get the call to soak up some innings, but as neither of them are currently on the 40-man roster, the club could also elect to try and piece together a pure bullpen game instead.