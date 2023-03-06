Peterson (foot) is an option to join the Mets' rotation if Jose Quintana (rib) needs to miss time, Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post reports.

Peterson is dealing with an injury himself, although his foot issue appears to be minor after a CT scan showed only a contusion. The left-hander showed flashes of being a mixed-league asset last season, finishing with a 3.83 ERA and 126 strikeouts over 105.2 innings while splitting time between the rotation and bullpen. Tylor Megill would also be in the mix to replace Quintana.