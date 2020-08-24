The Mets are hopeful that Peterson (shoulder) can return to the rotation this week, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets have three doubleheaders plus three additional games on tap over a six-day span starting Tuesday, so they could really use Peterson if he is healthy enough to return. He was placed on the injured list last week with shoulder fatigue and an MRI showed no structural damage. Peterson, who last pitched Aug. 13, would be eligible to return for this upcoming series against the Marlins, but it's unclear if that is realistic.