Peterson allowed five earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three across two innings Monday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Peterson battled his control in the short outing, hitting and walking a batter in the first inning -- which led to three earned runs. The next frame, he walked the second batter he faced prior to serving a two-run homer to Rhys Hoskins. It was a disastrous start for Peterson, after he briefly was shifted to a bullpen role. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, currently projected to come Sunday at Toronto.