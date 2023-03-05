Peterson has been diagnosed with a left foot contusion and is considered day-to-day, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Peterson's X-rays on his left foot came back inconclusive, and he underwent a CT scan on Sunday. The left-hander was struck in the foot during Saturday's Grapefruit League appearance against the Marlins before exiting. Peterson may need to miss a few days while recovering from the bruise, but barring setback he should be ready to go for the start of the regular season after avoiding a serious injury.