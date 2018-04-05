Mets' David Peterson: Dealing with physical issue
Peterson remains in extended spring training due to an apparent physical issue, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
It doesn't seem like the issue is overly serious, but no word has actually come out as to what is ailing him. Nonetheless, Peterson is expected to report to Low-A Columbia within the next 10 days, so things could become clearer once he heads to the full-season affiliate.
