Mets' David Peterson: Debuts in full-season ball
Peterson (undisclosed) made his first start for Low-A Columbia on Wednesday, covering six innings and giving up one run on four hits and two walks. He struck out four batters in the outing.
Peterson, the No. 20 overall selection in the 2017 first-year player draft, was limited to just three appearances in the New York-Penn League last summer before being shut down due to the unspecified injury. With the Mets offering no indication that Peterson was dealing with anything significant, it's likely that he was shuttered mostly as a means of limiting his workload after the lefty tossed more than 100 innings for the University of Oregon prior to being drafted. Peterson looked sharp while covering 85 pitches in his first appearance in affiliated ball in nearly 11 months, so he should have a relatively normal pitching schedule for the time being.
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...