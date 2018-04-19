Mets' David Peterson: Debuts in full-season ball

Peterson (undisclosed) made his first start for Low-A Columbia on Wednesday, covering six innings and giving up one run on four hits and two walks. He struck out four batters in the outing.

Peterson, the No. 20 overall selection in the 2017 first-year player draft, was limited to just three appearances in the New York-Penn League last summer before being shut down due to the unspecified injury. With the Mets offering no indication that Peterson was dealing with anything significant, it's likely that he was shuttered mostly as a means of limiting his workload after the lefty tossed more than 100 innings for the University of Oregon prior to being drafted. Peterson looked sharp while covering 85 pitches in his first appearance in affiliated ball in nearly 11 months, so he should have a relatively normal pitching schedule for the time being.