Peterson (7-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on two hits and three walks over one-third of an inning in a 6-3 loss to the Cubs. He struck out one.

Peterson's disastrous outing began with three straight walks and ended with back-to-back two-run doubles from Yan Gomes and PJ Higgins. The lefty had not allowed four runs or more in 11 straight starts, his last such outing coming June 15 when he allowed four in four innings against Milwaukee. During that 11-start span, the 27-year-old recorded seven strikeouts or more eight times.