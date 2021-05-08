Peterson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks over 1.2 innings while striking out three.

After a scoreless first inning, the southpaw's control deserted him in the second as the final four batters he faced all reached base via a walk or a hit by pitch. Peterson has issued multiple free passes in four straight starts and five of six this season, and he'll carry a 5.54 ERA and 32:11 K:BB through 26 innings into his next outing.