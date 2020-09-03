Peterson (4-1) earned the win Wednesday in Baltimore after allowing two hits with one strikeout and two walks over four scoreless innings.

The 25-year-old made one start after returning from the injured list last week before getting shifted to the bullpen, but he ended up grabbing the win in his first outing as a reliever. Peterson has a 3.03 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 29.2 innings this season, though his 21:13 K:BB leaves something to be desired. He'll be unavailable for the next few days after throwing 59 pitches.