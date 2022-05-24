Peterson (2-0) earned the win over San Francisco on Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings.

The southpaw was recalled from Triple-A prior to the game as the Mets look to fill the rotation hole caused by the recent injury to Max Scherzer (oblique). Peterson was up to the task against the Giants, yielding two runs in the second inning but otherwise putting zeroes on the scoreboard. He threw 57 of 99 pitches for strikes en route to his longest outing and first quality start of the campaign. Peterson will likely sick in the rotation for awhile given the lengthy absence Scherzer is facing, and he'll carry an excellent 2.16 ERA into his next start, which is expected to come at home against Washington next week.