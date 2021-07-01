Peterson left his Wednesday start against Atlanta in the top of the fourth inning with right side soreness, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. He struck out two while being charged with six runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk across three-plus innings.

Peterson wasn't sharp from the start of the game, allowing two runs in the first inning before allowing two more in the third. He departed with the injury after allowing a double and single to start the fourth and it was reported soon after that he was dealing with soreness in his right side. He'll be further evaluated before the Mets reveal the severity of the injury and he can be considered questionable to make his next start.