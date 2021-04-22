Peterson (1-2) allowed six runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings as he took the loss against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Peterson started out fantastic after retiring the first 10 batters he saw in order but completely fell apart thereafter. The 25-year-old let up his first hit of the game on an infield single by Willson Contreras with one out in the fourth and just could not get out of his own way afterward. He eventually loaded the bases only to end up walking in a run to tie the game up at two and then was punished by David Bote on a two-run single to shallow right to put the Cubs up 4-2. He exited the ballgame and was hit with two more runs to his final line after Robert Gsellman was unable to keep the inherited runners from scoring after relieving Peterson. It's been an up-and-down start to the year for the left-hander. He's had one very good start sandwiched between a pair of bad ones as his ERA now sits at a 6.75 heading into his next start against the Red Sox on Tuesday.