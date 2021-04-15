Peterson (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday in a 5-1 victory over the Phillies, giving up one run on two hits over six innings while striking out 10.
The young southpaw was in firm control, tying his career high in strikeouts, and he made only one real mistake that Jean Segura launched over the fence in the fifth inning. Peterson threw 57 of 80 pitches for strikes in his first quality start of the year, but after a rough season debut he'll still carry a 6.30 ERA into his next outing, set for April 21 on the road against the Cubs.
