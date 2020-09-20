Peterson (5-2) struck out a career-high 10 batters to pick up the win in Saturday's 7-2 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over six innings.

The 25-year-old rookie hadn't fanned more than three batters in any of his previous six appearances, but Peterson took full advantage of Atlanta's over-eager bats Saturday. The southpaw will take a 3.80 ERA, 1,29 WHIP and 36:23 K:BB through 42.2 innings into his final start of the regular season Thursday, on the road against the Nationals.