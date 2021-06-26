Peterson allowed a run on three hits and two walks over six innings in a loss to the Phillies in the second game of Friday's doubleheader. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Peterson cruised through five innings of scoreless baseball before serving up a solo shot to Bryce Harper in the sixth. It was his third straight outing giving up fewer than two runs, lowering his season ERA to 4.95 through 63.2 innings. He'll carry a 67:28 K:BB into next week's projected start in Atlanta.