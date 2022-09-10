Peterson (7-4) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings as the Mets fell 6-3 to the Marlins. He struck out seven.

The strikeouts salvaged some fantasy value for the lefty, but Peterson wasn't sharp, tossing 44 of 78 pitches for strikes and serving up three extra-base hits including a first-inning homer by Garrett Cooper. Peterson has lasted six innings only once in five starts since the beginning of August but hasn't pitched badly, posting a 3.24 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB through 25 innings over that stretch.