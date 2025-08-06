Peterson (7-5) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over six innings as the Mets fell 4-1 to the Guardians. He struck out seven.

The southpaw didn't pitch all that poorly, tossing 58 of 89 pitches for strikes, but the New York offense didn't get its first hit until the ninth inning, while Peterson served up homers to David Fry and Angel Martinez. Peterson has worked at least six innings in six straight outings, posting a 2.15 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB over 37.2 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against Atlanta.