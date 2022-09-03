Peterson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-3 win over the Nationals, giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw tossed 58 of 95 pitches for strikes in a solid outing, but the Mets' offense didn't take the lead for good until the bottom of the sixth inning. Peterson has a 3.38 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB through 16 innings over his last three starts, but with Carlos Carrasco (oblique) set to rejoin the rotation Sunday, he could move into a long relief role over the final weeks of the season.