Peterson allowed one run on two hits and a walk across 4.2 innings in the win over Washington in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

It wasn't the most efficient outing from Peterson, as the left-hander threw 94 pitches (54 strikes) while failing to get through the fifth inning, ultimately leaving him ineligible to pick up his third win. Nonetheless, his outing was far from disastrous, especially considering that it came in a seven-inning game in which the bullpen only needed to work 2.1 frames. Peterson currently lines up to take the ball for one of the two games of next Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies.