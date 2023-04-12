Peterson (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings as the Mets fell 4-2 to the Padres. He struck out six.

The southpaw blanked San Diego for four innings before Manny Machado brought home two in the fifth with a double, but the New York offense couldn't get much going on the night. Peterson tossed 63 of 89 pitches for strikes before exiting, and he'll take a 4.91 ERA and 16:8 K:BB through three starts and 14.2 innings into his next outing, likely coming early next week on the road against the Dodgers.