Peterson (4-6) picked up the win for High-A St. Lucie in Friday's victory over Dunedin, allowing two hits and three walks over five scoreless innings while striking out five.

The Mets' No. 10 fantasy prospect had a rough beginning to his tenure in the Florida State League after getting promoted in June, but Peterson seems to have figured something out, posting a 1.06 ERA and 20:4 K:BB in 17 innings over his last three starts. The 22-year-old southpaw will likely remain with St. Lucie through the rest of the season, putting him in line for his first crack at the high minors in 2019 and a possible big-league debut in 2020.