Peterson said he's fine Tuesday after taking a comebacker off his left foot during a Grapefruit League start Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It's encouraging news given that Peterson now appears to be in the running for a spot in the Mets' season-opening starting rotation after Jose Quintana was diagnosed Monday with a stress fracture in his left ribcage. Peterson, 27, worked to a solid 3.83 ERA with 126 strikeouts in 105.2 innings (19 starts, nine relief appearances) last year for New York. He's worthy of late-round consideration in most fantasy drafts with a path toward an elevated role.