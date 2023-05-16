Peterson (1-6) took the loss Monday, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings during a 10-3 loss the Nationals. He struck out five.

Peterson has struggled in his second stint in the big leagues this year, allowing 10 runs over two starts (8.1 innings) while posting a 9:4 K:BB. The left-hander wasn't much better the first time around, surrendering 25 runs over six starts (30.2 innings). Overall, he sports a 8.08 ERA and 1.74 WHIP, but his 45:14 K:BB across 39 innings is encouraging. With Max Scherzer healthy again and Carlos Carrasco (elbow) close to returning from the injured list, Peterson may be sent back to Triple-A Syracuse soon.