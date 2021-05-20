Peterson allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Wednesday. He also hit a batter.
Peterson cruised through four innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth, where he allowed four of his hits and the hit-by-pitch. That led to three runs for Atlanta, but the Mets' offense got their starter off the hook in the seventh. Peterson has a 4.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 46:14 K:BB across 38 innings this season. The southpaw lines up to face Colorado next week.
