Peterson (4-2) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out two.

Peterson was coming off a rough outing against the Phillies in which he allowed five runs over just two innings. Though he took the loss Sunday, it was a much better showing for the left-hander. He allowed a two-run homer to Lourdes Gurriel in the second, but managed to keep the Jays off the board over the next three innings. Peterson will take a 4.17 ERA and a 4-2 record into his start against the Braves on Friday.