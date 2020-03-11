Play

Peterson was reassigned to minor league spring training Wednesday.

The 24-year-old starting pitcher was unlikely to find a spot on New York's Opening Day roster, but he was able to spend time with the major league coaching staff to begin spring training. Peterson spent the entire 2019 season with Double-A Binghamton, recording a 4.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and a 122:37 K:BB across 116 innings (24 starts). The southpaw has developed into one of the Mets' top pitching prospects and is expected continue to climb the minor league ladder at an efficient pace.

