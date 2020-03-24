Mets' David Peterson: May get opportunity
The injury to Noah Syndergaard (elbow) could open up a role for Peterson later in the season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Manager Luis Rojas called Peterson the team's seventh starter earlier in spring training, and he may have a greater opportunity to reach the big leagues in 2020 in light of Syndergaard undergoing Tommy John surgery. After posting a 4.19 ERA and 122:37 K:BB across 116 innings with Double-A Binghamton in 2019, Peterson flashed increased velocity in spring training. Having already been optioned to minor-league camp, it's likely that Peterson will begin the season with Triple-A Syracuse.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Reaction: Five to replace Thor
Noah Syndergaard becomes the latest big-name pitcher to face Tommy John surgery. Here are some...
-
48 amazing baseball stats
Yordan Alvarez did what? Mitch Garver was how good? Matthew Boyd's home run rate was how unprecedented?...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball auction values
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Castro
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Ahmed
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.