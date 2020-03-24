The injury to Noah Syndergaard (elbow) could open up a role for Peterson later in the season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Manager Luis Rojas called Peterson the team's seventh starter earlier in spring training, and he may have a greater opportunity to reach the big leagues in 2020 in light of Syndergaard undergoing Tommy John surgery. After posting a 4.19 ERA and 122:37 K:BB across 116 innings with Double-A Binghamton in 2019, Peterson flashed increased velocity in spring training. Having already been optioned to minor-league camp, it's likely that Peterson will begin the season with Triple-A Syracuse.