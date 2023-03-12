Peterson (foot) threw a bullpen session Saturday and could pitch in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old has now thrown off a mound twice since being struck in the left foot by a comebacker March 4, and he could make his return to game action this week. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, Peterson should have a chance to secure a spot in New York's Opening Day rotation with Jose Quintana (ribs) out indefinitely and Kodai Senga (finger) also banged up.