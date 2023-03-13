Peterson (foot) could be behind Tylor Megill in the pecking order for a rotation spot with the Mets following Jose Quintana's (rib) injury, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Peterson has missed a little time this spring with a foot contusion (he could return Tuesday), but this seems to be more about the team viewing Megill as having more upside. Quintana is expected to be sidelined until around the All-Star break, so the Mets figure to wind up needing both pitchers, anyway. Peterson held a 3.83 ERA with 126 strikeouts in 105.2 innings in 2022 and is worthy of a late flier in fantasy leagues even if he doesn't start the year in the rotation.