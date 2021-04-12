Peterson won't start against the Phillies on Monday since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Although Peterson won't be able to make his second start of the season Monday, he could be in line to take the mound for one of the games in Tuesday's doubleheader. The southpaw took the loss in his season debut against Philadelphia on Wednesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four-plus innings.