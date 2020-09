Peterson will return to the rotation to start Monday against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Peterson moved to the bullpen earlier in the weekend, though arrangement was evidently a very temporary one, as he'll return to the rotation after pitching just once in relief. Peterson has been quite a useful arm for the Mets in 29.2 innings this season, posting a 3.03 ERA, though his 17.4 percent strikeout rate and 10.7 percent walk rate don't seem to bode well for his future.