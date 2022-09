Peterson will be moved to the Mets' bullpen within the next few days, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Peterson will head to the bullpen once Max Scherzer (oblique) makes his return to New York's rotation Monday. Peterson has allowed 11 earned runs over 9.1 innings since the beginning of September and could be used in more low-leverage situations out of the bullpen until he's able to regain command over his pitches.