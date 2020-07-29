Peterson (1-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 8-3 victory over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

The 24-year-old southpaw looked like a veteran on the mound in his big-league debut, working out of trouble in the third inning by fanning J.D. Martinez and mostly cruising from there. Peterson figures to hold down a rotation spot at least until Marcus Stroman (calf) gets healthy, but if he continues to perform at a reasonably high level he could stick around beyond that.