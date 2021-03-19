Peterson is very likely to break camp in the rotation, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Peterson always seemed likely to open the year in the rotation, as he spent most of last season there and acquitted himself well, though his 19.5 percent strikeout rate and 11.7 percent walk rate didn't come close to backing up his 3.44 ERA. Carlos Carrasco's hamstring issue means there are now two spots available for some combination of Peterson, Joey Lucchesi and Jordan Yamamoto, however, and it would be a surprise if Peterson was the odd man out among that group. Lucchesi and Yamamoto combined to throw 17 major-league innings last year, giving up 28 earned runs.