Peterson is slated to start Monday's game against the Washington at Citi Field, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

With Jacob deGrom (shoulder), Max Scherzer (oblique) and Tylor Megill (biceps) all stuck on injured list for at least another week, Peterson always appeared likely to receive more than one turn through the rotation following his promotion from Triple-A Syracuse on May 23. He passed his first test in a tough road start in San Francisco, limiting the Giants to two runs while striking out six over six innings en route to capturing a win. Peterson will line up for two starts this week, with his second turn scheduled to come next Saturday on the road against the Dodgers.